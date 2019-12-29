Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

