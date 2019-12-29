Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $31.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.40 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $26.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $117.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $7,674,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $247.32. 36,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,468. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $268.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

