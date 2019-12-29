Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report sales of $280.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.74 million to $285.20 million. Methode Electronics posted sales of $246.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,214. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

