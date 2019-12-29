Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 535,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE MEI opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

MEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.