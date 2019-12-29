Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives GBX 439.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.63 ($5.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 297 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target for the company.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MTRO opened at GBX 212.20 ($2.79) on Thursday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.01. The stock has a market cap of $365.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.14.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.