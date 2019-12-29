Michael Perrott Buys 850 Shares of Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider Michael Perrott purchased 850 shares of Schaffer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.63 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,438.90 ($8,821.91).

Michael Perrott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schaffer alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Perrott bought 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.70 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,500.00 ($52,127.66).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$14.46. Schaffer Co. Limited has a 52-week low of A$12.80 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of A$15.50 ($10.99). The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Schaffer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaffer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.