Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Media Impact Rating of 1.20

MSFT stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $97.20 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

