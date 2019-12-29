MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.59

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.59 and traded as high as $145.26. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $144.37, with a volume of 2,365 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 439.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 290.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 289.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

