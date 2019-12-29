Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

