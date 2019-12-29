Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 32.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 380,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,736 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 761,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

OLBK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OLBK stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

