Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,141 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 304,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 278,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.