Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 84.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,484 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Newmark Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

