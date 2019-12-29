Millennium Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 541,935 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

CUB stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

