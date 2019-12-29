Millennium Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,253 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Axcella Health Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.