Millennium Management LLC Invests $345,000 in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $780.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.