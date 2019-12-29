Millennium Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 25.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anixter International during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXE stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other Anixter International news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $679,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

