Millennium Management LLC Invests $366,000 in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in StarTek in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in StarTek in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in StarTek by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. StarTek, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

