Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,716 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cohbar were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohbar in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohbar by 344.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cohbar during the second quarter worth $169,000.

CWBR opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Cohbar Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.42.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cohbar Profile

CohBar, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

