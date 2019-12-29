Millennium Management LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $209.90 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $211.41. The company has a market cap of $446.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.80.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

