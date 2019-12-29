Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904,683 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 49.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 67.9% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCU. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE CCU opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

