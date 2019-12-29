Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 74.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 1,742,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.