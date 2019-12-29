Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,123,389 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,123,389 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $339,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $366,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $304.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax Corp has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

