Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361 in the last ninety days. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $91.82 and a twelve month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

