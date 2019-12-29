Millennium Management LLC Sells 310,251 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 53,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares in the company, valued at $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

