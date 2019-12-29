Millennium Management LLC Sells 519,688 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 93.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 162,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 42.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 175.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 523,592 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

