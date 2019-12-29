MinexCoin (MNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,263.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $275,089.00 and $51,263.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,510,318 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,539 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

