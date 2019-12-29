Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Mirvac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

MGR stock opened at A$3.21 ($2.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.19. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of A$2.19 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of A$3.44 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Mirvac Group news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz bought 197,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.06 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$605,384.28 ($429,350.55).

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

