MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.19

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.19 and traded as high as $112.02. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $110.93, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,309. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

