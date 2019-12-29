Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 29.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

