Monarch Gold (TSE:MQR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 226,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 105,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Monarch Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.82 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Monarch Gold (TSE:MQR)

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the McKenzie property and the Swanson property advanced projects; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac properties; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other five promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

