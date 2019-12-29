Monkey Project (MONK) Achieves Market Cap of $223,839.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $223,839.00 and $188.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,653,932 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.