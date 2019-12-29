Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of Montage Resources stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

