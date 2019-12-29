Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE MSI traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.21. 71,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.77. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$24.40 and a 12 month high of C$34.52.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. TD Securities raised Morneau Shepell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

