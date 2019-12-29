Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.79, approximately 1,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

