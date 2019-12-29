Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPVD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.