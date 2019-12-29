MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.20.

MSM stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 189.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 443.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 103,831 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

