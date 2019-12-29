Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu (ETR:MUV2) Sets New 52-Week High at $268.00

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu (ETR:MUV2) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €268.00 ($311.63) and last traded at €267.50 ($311.05), with a volume of 14673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €266.70 ($310.12).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €259.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €236.01. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.