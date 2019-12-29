Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.33. The company had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,390. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $978.02 million and a PE ratio of -56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.