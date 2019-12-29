National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given $42.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 164.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

