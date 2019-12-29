National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $84.96 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

