Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,261. The company has a market capitalization of $203.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.88. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

