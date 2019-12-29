NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 107,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 153,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

