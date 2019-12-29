New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SNR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $631.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,518,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 940,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,481,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 157,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,332,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Senior Investment Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,946,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

