NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) shares fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.77, 4,488,071 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 718% from the average session volume of 548,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

