NEXT Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00009778 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $29.32 million and $217,307.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 682.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

