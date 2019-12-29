Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdecade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,804 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

