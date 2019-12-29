NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.00

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 67512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.17 ($1.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

