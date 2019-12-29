Nimiq Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $90,978.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.01789021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02867568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00627426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00395323 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,067,642,413 coins and its circulating supply is 5,159,392,413 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

