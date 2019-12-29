Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.85 ($1.31) and last traded at A$1.84 ($1.30), 1,662,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,090,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

In other Nine Entertainment news, insider Mickie Rosen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($24,822.70).

About Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC)

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

