Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 254,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 574,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 65,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,604. The company has a market cap of $635.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

NIU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

